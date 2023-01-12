Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.