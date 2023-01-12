Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after acquiring an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,761,000 after acquiring an additional 271,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

