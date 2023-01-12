Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average is $233.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

