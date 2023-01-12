Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CL King cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

