Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 241,800.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 422.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

