Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,548 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 325,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after acquiring an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 528.3% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

