Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after buying an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,185,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $433.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.66 and its 200 day moving average is $375.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

