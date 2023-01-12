Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 72 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $3,569,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

