Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

