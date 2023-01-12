Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.