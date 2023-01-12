Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

