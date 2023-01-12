Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

