FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Down 10.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 5,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
FAT Brands Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBW)
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
- Tesla Shares Rise and Tesla Bulls Will Love This News
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.