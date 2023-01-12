Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.19). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FATE stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $48.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

