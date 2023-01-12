Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.60 ($31.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

