Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 276,857 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.