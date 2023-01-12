Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $98.14 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $132.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

