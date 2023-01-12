Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.