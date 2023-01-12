First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 146,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,753. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in First Advantage by 9.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Advantage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

