First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

First Busey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

