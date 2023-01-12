First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rowe reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

