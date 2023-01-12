First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

