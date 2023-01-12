First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.76. 213,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 159,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter.

