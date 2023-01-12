First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 6,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,891. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

