First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Raised by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 4,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,471. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

