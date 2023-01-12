First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

