Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SVVC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

