Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

FISV stock opened at $101.53 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

