Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Jack L. Acosta Sells 5,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $353,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 828,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also
