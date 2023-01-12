Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Jack L. Acosta Sells 5,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $353,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 828,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

