Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $74.00. 16,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

