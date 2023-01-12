Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.18. 12,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

