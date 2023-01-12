Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,096. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $193.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

