Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

