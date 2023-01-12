Fluent Financial LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,334. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

