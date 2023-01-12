Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,214. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

