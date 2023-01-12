Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.07. 11,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,433. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

