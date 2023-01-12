Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,969,645. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

