Fluent Financial LLC Sells 10,471 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

