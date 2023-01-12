Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 743 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $8,156,196 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

