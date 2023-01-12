Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 193.8% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,302,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.