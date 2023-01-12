Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

CTAS opened at $453.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

