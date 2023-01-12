Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $260.11. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.