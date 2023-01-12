Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 862 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

