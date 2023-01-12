Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Atmos Energy
In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atmos Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
