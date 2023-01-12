Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.