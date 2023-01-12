Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

