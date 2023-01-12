Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.