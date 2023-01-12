Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWM stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $219.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

