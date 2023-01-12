Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

