Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

BDX opened at $256.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.