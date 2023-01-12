Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 5.4 %

XRAY opened at $35.11 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.